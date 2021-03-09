Databroker Market Cap Reaches $2.17 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Databroker has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00056021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.58 or 0.00786444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00065955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00041100 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

