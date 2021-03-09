Datacoin Market Capitalization Tops $21,437.36 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $21,437.36 and approximately $36.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018830 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

