Datacoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $21,468.46 and approximately $36.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00018598 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000462 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

