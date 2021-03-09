Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Up 64.3% Over Last Week

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $144,043.54 and $232.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.06 or 0.00787447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00027529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030861 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

