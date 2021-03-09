Datum Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Datum has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $110,289.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00057073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00788956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00031398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

