DAV Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 213% against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $59,246.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00059824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.98 or 0.00368952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,254.19 or 0.99600383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00038152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00096788 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000822 BTC.

DAV Coin Token Profile

DAV Coin is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

