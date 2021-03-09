David Lawee Sells 15,800 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,027,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $35,314,109.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $8,882,182.32.

On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $7,359,655.70.

On Friday, December 18th, David Lawee sold 207,455 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $10,376,899.10.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96.

LYFT stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.34. 8,102,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,602,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $65.95.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

