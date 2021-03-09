DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5,810.24

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,810.24 ($75.91) and traded as high as GBX 5,970 ($78.00). DCC plc (DCC.L) shares last traded at GBX 5,964 ($77.92), with a volume of 167,338 shares trading hands.

DCC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DCC plc (DCC.L) from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) target price on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DCC plc (DCC.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,126.22 ($93.10).

The company has a market cap of £5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,810.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,738.34.

In other DCC plc (DCC.L) news, insider Cormac McCarthy purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,710 ($74.60) per share, for a total transaction of £45,680 ($59,681.21). Also, insider Mark Breuer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,804 ($75.83) per share, for a total transaction of £29,020 ($37,914.82).

DCC plc (DCC.L) Company Profile (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

