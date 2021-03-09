Dean Hager Sells 150,000 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Hager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,902,424.15.

BATS JAMF opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 362,545 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 935,872 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 451,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 406,372 shares during the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

