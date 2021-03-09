Decentralized Machine Learning 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,150.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $186,882.32 and approximately $2,150.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00801325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

