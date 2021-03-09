Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $27.43 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00056986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.07 or 0.00786270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

DVP is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,654,979 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

