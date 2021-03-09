Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 126.24% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

