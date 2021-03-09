Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $435.00 at Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $365.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

NYSE DECK opened at $316.97 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $340.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $28,539,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,493,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,912,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,673,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

