DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $285.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00018584 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000457 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,438,740 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.