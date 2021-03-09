Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post $10.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.58 billion and the highest is $10.65 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $36.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.21 billion to $38.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.85 billion to $43.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

NYSE DE opened at $353.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.18. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $363.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

