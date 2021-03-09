Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $409.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $658,244.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $336,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

