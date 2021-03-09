Del Taco Restaurants Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,426 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 890% compared to the typical volume of 245 call options.

NASDAQ TACO traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. 37,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $414.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. Analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,781.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

