Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Trading 10.4% Higher

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s share price traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $19.49. 109,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 121,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,815,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

