Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is Breakline Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 188.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up 4.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE DELL opened at $85.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

