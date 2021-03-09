Delphy (DPY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $43,790.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $485,703.27 and $43,790.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.93 or 0.00801358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00031543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Delphy (DPY) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

