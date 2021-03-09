Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Trimmed by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $20,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,271,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,178,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,393,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $46.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

