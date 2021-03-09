Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.70 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce $24.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $63.20 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 586.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $134.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $330.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.74 million, with estimates ranging from $17.45 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $2,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,632,965 shares of company stock valued at $174,884,130. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.