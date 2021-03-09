Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.70 Million

Brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce $24.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $63.20 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 586.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $134.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $330.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.74 million, with estimates ranging from $17.45 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $2,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,632,965 shares of company stock valued at $174,884,130. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.