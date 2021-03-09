Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 6.1%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.03. 16,569,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 32,483,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $740.39 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Denison Mines by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

