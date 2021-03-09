Dennis Kuhn Sells 10,261 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) EVP Dennis Kuhn sold 10,261 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $199,371.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,504.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,705. The firm has a market cap of $856.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

