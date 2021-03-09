DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded by Barrington Research to “Outperform”

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $60.00 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $61.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -260.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 209.8% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

