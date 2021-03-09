DePay (DEPAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54,715.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. DePay has a market capitalization of $15.06 million and approximately $54,715.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.98 or 0.00008963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.78 or 0.00519920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00076640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00523018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00075832 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

