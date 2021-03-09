Deri Protocol (DERI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $169,888.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $227,806.18 and approximately $169,888.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 46.3% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.14 or 0.00509927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00069612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00056557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00077635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.30 or 0.00523140 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

