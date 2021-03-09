Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

DWVYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

