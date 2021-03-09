Desjardins Comments on Melcor REIT’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Melcor REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Melcor REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Melcor REIT has a 1-year low of C$21.80 and a 1-year high of C$33.83.

