Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Hold

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

SFIX opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,412.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,879 shares of company stock worth $17,498,910 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $47,575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,490,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

