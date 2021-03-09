Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMSSY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMS has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. AMS has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

