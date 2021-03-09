Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) to Buy

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

