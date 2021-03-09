Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $298.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $143,479.26 and approximately $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000151 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

