Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.66 ($56.07).

FRA:DPW traded down €0.92 ($1.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €40.72 ($47.91). 3,913,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.33. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

