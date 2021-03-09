Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.23

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.23 and last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 49529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPSGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

