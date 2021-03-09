Dev Protocol Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $114,774.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $5.94 or 0.00010962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dev Protocol Token Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,780,578 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,094,638 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

