Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Truist

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.52.

DVN traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.69. 2,402,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,778,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,982,000 after purchasing an additional 598,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after buying an additional 2,213,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after buying an additional 1,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after buying an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,175,000 after buying an additional 621,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

