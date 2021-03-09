DEX (DEX) Price Hits $0.0350 on Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. DEX has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00057952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.07 or 0.00797685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00062630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00029294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00040599 BTC.

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

