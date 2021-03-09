DEXTools (DEXT) Trading 84.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 84.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $80.72 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.88 or 0.00510588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00069070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00077319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.87 or 0.00527155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00077081 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,751,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,392,088 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

