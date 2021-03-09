DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $249.02

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 249.02 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 246.75 ($3.22), with a volume of 76874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £620.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

