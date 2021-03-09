dHedge DAO Price Tops $3.80 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $31.64 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00007024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00057167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.61 or 0.00786046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00027358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00066244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00030792 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,318,986 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

