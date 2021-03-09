DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DMAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. 65,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,450. The company has a market capitalization of $163.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

