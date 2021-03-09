Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect Diamond S Shipping to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.