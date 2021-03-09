Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $105.00 at Truist Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s current price.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

FANG stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.60. 144,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,113. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

