Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

DRNA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.60. 5,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,300. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $139,798.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,264.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

