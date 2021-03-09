Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.47. 8,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock worth $24,730,801. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 199,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 206,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.