Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares were up 5% during trading on Tuesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $34.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $27.96. Approximately 472,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 855,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock worth $24,730,801. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

