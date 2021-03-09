DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.40-5.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.40-5.20 EPS.

DKS traded down $4.86 on Tuesday, reaching $71.82. The company had a trading volume of 139,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,893. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

