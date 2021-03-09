DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Down to $76.68

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.68, but opened at $71.30. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 25,456 shares traded.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.