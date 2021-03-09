DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$9.54-9.94, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 4.40-5.20 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.40.
NYSE DKS opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
